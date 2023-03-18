University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) inks MoU with Government Collage Woman University Sialkot (GCWUS)

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government Collage Woman University Sialkot (GCWUS) for enhancing academic & research cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government Collage Woman University Sialkot (GCWUS) for enhancing academic & research cooperation.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Dr Ferhan Jamil from UVAS while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar and Convener External Linkages Dr Asma Waheed Qureshi from (GCWUS) signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim said the UVAS is first university among public sector universities which attained license from DRAP for the vaccine production against foot and mouth (FMD) deadly disease of livestock.

He also mentioned the UVAS is also working on patent filing of his researchers work. Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar sought collaboration with the UVAS in joint research project, utilizing resources like laboratories and exploring opportunities for joint research.

Under the MoU, both institutions will develop research proposals as well as will conduct joint research and development projects and provide opportunities for the students regarding internships, mutual access to facilities for the purposes of fundamental, academic research and other academic activities.