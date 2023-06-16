UrduPoint.com

University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS) Holds 11th Umrah Draw Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 08:00 PM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) holds 11th Umrah draw ceremony

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore conducted a draw to select three university employees from academic staff, administrative staff and non-teaching staff to perform Umrah at the expense of the university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore conducted a draw to select three university employees from academic staff, administrative staff and non-teaching staff to perform Umrah at the expense of the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed chaired the draw ceremony, picked and announced the names of three lucky winners while Registrar Sajjad Hyder, Treasure Muhammad Omar, Director Information Technology Center Rizwan Saleem and a large number of university employees were present.

According to the draw results, Prof Dr Ihtasham Khan from Epidemiology Department of Collage of Veterinary Animal Science (CVAS) Jhang Campus, Assistant Tahir Mahmood from Directorate of Advance Studies were selected from Administrative staff among the employees from grade-16 and above while Naib Qasid Sardar Ali also from Directorate of Advance Studies selected among the employees of grade-1 to 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nasim Ahmed congratulated the Umrah draw winners. He said UVAS always support such activities to provide opportunities to its employees for performing umrah.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Jhang University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Ministers of Economy &amp; Fi ..

UAE Ambassador meets Ministers of Economy &amp; Finance and Foreign Affairs of R ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair ..

Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair hosts artistic and creative wo ..

21 minutes ago
 Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Eco ..

Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2023

21 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

36 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and ..

UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and tours UAE pavilion at St. Pete ..

36 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects ongoing construction work of ..

Commissioner inspects ongoing construction work of Storm Drain

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.