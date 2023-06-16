University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) holds 11th Umrah draw ceremony

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore conducted a draw to select three university employees from academic staff, administrative staff and non-teaching staff to perform Umrah at the expense of the university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore conducted a draw to select three university employees from academic staff, administrative staff and non-teaching staff to perform Umrah at the expense of the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed chaired the draw ceremony, picked and announced the names of three lucky winners while Registrar Sajjad Hyder, Treasure Muhammad Omar, Director Information Technology Center Rizwan Saleem and a large number of university employees were present.

According to the draw results, Prof Dr Ihtasham Khan from Epidemiology Department of Collage of Veterinary Animal Science (CVAS) Jhang Campus, Assistant Tahir Mahmood from Directorate of Advance Studies were selected from Administrative staff among the employees from grade-16 and above while Naib Qasid Sardar Ali also from Directorate of Advance Studies selected among the employees of grade-1 to 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nasim Ahmed congratulated the Umrah draw winners. He said UVAS always support such activities to provide opportunities to its employees for performing umrah.