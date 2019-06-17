UrduPoint.com
University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS) In Top 200 Universities Of World

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:07 PM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in top 200 universities of world

The scientists of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) are executing 141 research projects worth Rs 1.5 billion, won from national and international funding agencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ):The scientists of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) are executing 141 research projects worth Rs 1.5 billion, won from national and international funding agencies.

In sports, it got the third position among public sector universities while the fifth position in all public and private varsities of country.

The UVAS has also recenlty included in the top 200 universities of the world.

This was stated by vice chancellor of UVAS Prof Talat Naseer Pasha while talking to APP here. He said that with a history of 136 years of excellence, the UVAS had now position among the top Asian universities as per the higher education.

He said that UVAS was also among top ten universities of the country, according to the HEC overall ranking. Pasha said that UVAS had already secured affiliation of the Association of American Veterinary Medical College.

In the process of getting its accreditation soon, as its chief visited UVAS some days back.

He said that UVAS scientists were executing 141 research projects worth Rs 1.5 billion, won by the faculty members from national and international finding agencies. He said that the university was also executing five development projects worth Rs 4 billion and completed as many projects worth Rs 882 million last financial year.

About the services being provided by UVAS, he said that diagnostic facilities, vaccine production, 247 clinical and extension services and consultancy, advisory framework were among prominent services.

He disclosed that UVAS had also imparted practical training to 7,244 officials from L&DD Department.

