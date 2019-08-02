University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences holds informative seminar on poultry matters

The Department of Animal Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with the Nutritionist Association of Pakistan (NAP) and DSM-Nutritional Products, arranged a technical awareness seminar for the guidance of farmers and professionals on 'Recent Advances in Enzyme Nutrition for Poultry', here at the City Campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):The Department of Animal Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with the Nutritionist Association of Pakistan (NAP) and DSM-Nutritional Products, arranged a technical awareness seminar for the guidance of farmers and professionals on 'Recent Advances in Enzyme Nutrition for Poultry', here at the City Campus.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the inaugural session of the seminar while Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Chairperson Department of Animal Nutrition Prof Dr Saima and other representatives from the poultry industry, stakeholders and a large number of researchers, professionals, faculty members and students were present.

General Manager/Senior Manager Technical Services-Enzymes, DSM APAC Dr Stamatopoulos Kostas delivered an informative lecture.

He highlighted various aspects of global feed enzymes alliance, enzymes in poultry nutrition, innovation in enzymes development, the approach to sustainable animal production, poultry meat production and recent advances in feed manufacturing, enzyme utilization in poultry.

The aim of the seminar was to create awareness among professionals and farmers regarding understanding of enzymes in poultry feed formulation and specific nutritional need in poultry.

The seminar was also aimed at developing collaboration between Nutritional Products and UVAS for research on Antibiotic Growth Promoters (AGP) free solutions, vitamin and enzymes for poultry and other species.