University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences arranges workshop on 'Flock health monitoring in poultry'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ):The Department of Pathology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with World`s Poultry Science Association of Pakistan Branch (WPSA), arranged the 4th technical workshop on 'Flock Health Monitoring in Poultry', here in City Campus on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the inaugural session of the workshop and said such workshop was very necessary for innovative knowledge sharing with professionals and students for improving farm practices, flock health monitoring in poultry and for enhancement of poultry production.

He also spoke about misconceptions of poultry meat & feed in the minds of public.

He said these are only misconceptions that no steroids are added to poultry feed and accelerated growth of chicken is due to its genetics.

WPSA Secretary General Dr Khalid Mahmood Shouk said the objective of the workshop was to strengthen linkages between the WPSA, academia and industry for promotion of education and research to solve problems and challenges facing poultry sector in Pakistan.

Experts delivered informative lectures on poultry disease, disease transmission, common nutritional mistakes, nutrition management, vaccination, parasite control and flock monitoring in poultry, etc.

Later, Prof Dr Asim Aslam chaired the concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates among the participants of workshop.