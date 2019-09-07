University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Holds Walk To Mark Defence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:35 AM
The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a walk to mark the Defence Day and express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday
UVAS Senior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf led the walk while faculty members, staff and students also participated.
The walk commenced from VC office and culminated at outfall road in front of UVAS main gate.