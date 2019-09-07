University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences holds walk to mark Defence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a walk to mark the Defence Day and express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday.

UVAS Senior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf led the walk while faculty members, staff and students also participated.

The walk commenced from VC office and culminated at outfall road in front of UVAS main gate.