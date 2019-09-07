UrduPoint.com
University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Holds Walk To Mark Defence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:35 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a walk to mark the Defence Day and express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday.

UVAS Senior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf led the walk while faculty members, staff and students also participated.

The walk commenced from VC office and culminated at outfall road in front of UVAS main gate.

