University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences organizes seminar on Clean and Green Pakistan & anti-dengue Initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ):Environmental Sciences department of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) organised a seminar on "Clean and Green Pakistan & Anti-Dengue Initiatives" in the City Campus on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof.Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the concluding session of the seminar while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided the inaugural session.

Head of Communication LWMC Jameel Khawar, Dr Fariha Arooj, officials from LWMC, faculty members and students were present.

Addressing on the occasion, Prof Pasha said, "It is our moral duty to keep neat and clean our environment through our conduct".

Prof Rabbani said that Islam had given so much importance to cleanliness as it was considered part of the faith. He also mentioned the Hadith "Cleanliness is the half faith".

Earlier, Deputy Manager Communication LWMC Umair Khan gave a presentation, in which, he spoke about the manual sweeping and waste collection, management, strategy, transportation, treatment and disposal and public awareness programme of LWMC.

Jameel Khawar sought help from volunteer students to work with LWMC for the awareness and cleanliness of Lahore.

Later, LWMC installed recycle bins outside the Department of Environmental Sciences.