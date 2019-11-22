UrduPoint.com
University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Has Strong Liaison With Private Sector: Vice Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:59 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences has strong liaison with private sector and working closely with the poultry industry

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor of the UVAS on the concluding day of a two-day workshop on 'Youth Enterprise Development' organized by the Business Incubation Centre (BIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) at UVAS Veterinary Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that seventy percent of poultry industries' owners were completed their graduation from the UVAS, adding the UVAS had been providing many opportunities of entrepreneurship to encourage its students to start their own businesses.

He also shared the success stories of UVAS alumni who were serving successfully in various national and international organisations on the globe.

