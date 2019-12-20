University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Officer Staff Association office-bearers sworn in

(@FahadShabbir)

Vice Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Prof Dr Masood Rabbani administered oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of the Officer Staff Association (OSA) of the university here on Friday at the City Campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):Vice Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Prof Dr Masood Rabbani administered oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of the Officer Staff Association (OSA) of the university here on Friday at the City Campus.

The new office-bearers are Muhammad Rizwan Saleem (President), Dr Dawar Hameed Mughal (Senior Vice-President), Rana Amjad Iqbal (Vice-President), Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique (General Secretary), Humaira Latif (Joint Secretary), Zulfiqar Ali (Finance Secretary), Dr Muhammad Awais Asif (Information Secretary).

Prof Rabbani congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers and lauded the effort of UVAS officers and their services. He said that the UVAS leadership was focusing on promotion of residential and welfare facilities for officers and collective working was needed for the pupose.