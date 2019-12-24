University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences holds training workshop on ostrich farming

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab, organised a training workshop for focal persons on ostrich farming here on the City Campus on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab, organised a training workshop for focal persons on ostrich farming here on the City Campus on Tuesday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the inaugural session of the workshop while Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof Dr Athar Mahmood, Pakistan Ostrich Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Raja Tahir Latif, Veterinary Officer Dr Talha Yazdani, Media Coordinator Mian Zohaib and 36 focal persons from different districts of Punjab were present.

Prof Rabbani said that in Pakistan, ostrich farming had huge potential. He shared nutritional importance of ostrich meat for better health of human body.

He spoke about misconceptions about poultry meat and poultry feed on the social media and said that those were only misconceptions, there was no truth in them. No steroids were added to the poultry feed, he added.

He lauded the organisers of the training to arrange such an informative workshop for facilitating ostrich farming community.

During the training workshop, experts from public and private sectors were delivered their lectures on the topics of ostrich farming.