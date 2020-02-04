UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Organizes Walk, Awareness Seminar Against Novel Corona Virus

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:21 PM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences organizes walk, awareness seminar against Novel Corona virus

The Department of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Institute of Public Health Lahore (IPH) organised a seminar and a walk to create awareness among the public regarding "Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)" at city campus here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):The Department of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Institute of Public Health Lahore (IPH) organised a seminar and a walk to create awareness among the public regarding "Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)" at city campus here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad co-chaired the concluding session of the seminar while Pro- Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Dean (IPH) Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir�and a large number of students, faculty members and officials from IPH were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Pasha said that it was direly needed to create awareness among general public through social media regarding the real facts of Novel Coronavirus to curb misconception viral on social media to save livestock sector in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said the UVAS always organized such seminars for the information of general public regarding emerging issues. He advised experts to record 3 to 5 minutes short video clip and upload on YouTube channel for the information of public regarding Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Later, Prof Pasha led the walk while Prof Nasim Ahmad and a large number of faculty members,students and IPH officials participated in the walk. The walk started from Pasha Academic blockand culminate outside the UVAS main lawn after taking round of the campus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Social Media University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences YouTube From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

41 minutes ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

56 minutes ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.