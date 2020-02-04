University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences organizes walk, awareness seminar against Novel Corona virus

The Department of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Institute of Public Health Lahore (IPH) organised a seminar and a walk to create awareness among the public regarding "Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)" at city campus here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):The Department of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Institute of Public Health Lahore (IPH) organised a seminar and a walk to create awareness among the public regarding "Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)" at city campus here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad co-chaired the concluding session of the seminar while Pro- Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Dean (IPH) Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir�and a large number of students, faculty members and officials from IPH were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Pasha said that it was direly needed to create awareness among general public through social media regarding the real facts of Novel Coronavirus to curb misconception viral on social media to save livestock sector in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said the UVAS always organized such seminars for the information of general public regarding emerging issues. He advised experts to record 3 to 5 minutes short video clip and upload on YouTube channel for the information of public regarding Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Later, Prof Pasha led the walk while Prof Nasim Ahmad and a large number of faculty members,students and IPH officials participated in the walk. The walk started from Pasha Academic blockand culminate outside the UVAS main lawn after taking round of the campus.