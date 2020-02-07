University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences signs MoU for farmers' capacity building

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):The Business School of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on small-scale business development for capacity building of farmers and rural communities.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Nasim Ahmad and NRSP General Manager Agha Ali Javad signed the MoU at a ceremony, held at City Campus Lahore. Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Dr Rana Muhammad Ayub and UVAS faculty members and officials from the NRSP including Senior Programme Officer Dr Mahreen Zahra were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Nasim said animals were a source of livelihood for the poor farming community and the MoU would be very beneficial for them.

He said that in collaboration with the Livestock Department Punjab, the UVAS conducted various mandatory trainings of professionals for their capacity building.

Agha Ali Javad said that social mobilisation, human resource development, microfinance and enterprise development were main objectives of the NRSP.

He lauded the UVAS quality of education and research.

The objective of the MoU was to use the facilities and expertise of UVAS Department of Economics and Business Management to impart technical and managerial training to rural communities regarding enterprise development and to enable them to ensure profitable production from natural resources, agriculture and livestock).

According to the MoU, the NRSP would identify farmers for training and arrange trainings/ workshops / farmer sessions at grass-roots level. It would also provide financial support for organising trainings, farmer sessions and field days. The NRSP would select farmers for exposure visits to the university campus for transfer of new technologies while faculty and resource persons of the UVAS Business School, Department of Economics and Business Management would conduct training activities for skills enhancement and technical assistance for preparation of required material for farmers for profitable production of agriculture and livestock.

The UVAS faculty and resource persons will facilitate the NRSP in conducting farmer sessions in the field for their capacity building and facilitate farmers in learning new and advanced practices.

Earlier, Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (CUVAS) Bahawalpur Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and met Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.