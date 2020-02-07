UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) Signs Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:45 PM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) signs memorandum of understanding (MoU)

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and the Pakistan Centre for Lawand Society (PCLS) signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in dealing with issues affecting civil society in Pakistan such as water crisis and improvement in cultural heritage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and the Pakistan Centre for Lawand Society (PCLS) signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in dealing with issues affecting civil society in Pakistan such as water crisis and improvement in cultural heritage.

Dean Faculty of Bioscience Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman and Barrister Ms Nudra Abdul-Majeed signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the City Campus here. Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and UVAS faculty and administrative staff members and official from PCLS were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Ms Nudra Abdul-Majeed said that purpose of the agreement was to jointly arrange seminars and workshops to engage civil society.

Prof Habib talked about saving of water especially in vehicle service stations by adopting the latest techniques of recycling of water.

Prof Aneela said that it was direly needed to bring about a change in the society through positive behavior.

According to the MOU, both parties will arrange workshops, seminars and symposia and the UVAS will provide drafting policy guidelines/rules to facilitate services. Developing local andcultural heritage facilities and activities to raise the profile of UVAS campuses and improvetheir engagement with civil society will be the core areas of the agreement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Business Water Civil Society Vehicle University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Agreement

Recent Stories

Tariq Mengal calls on Lahore Waste Management Comp ..

25 minutes ago

French wine exports to US plunge in wake of Trump ..

25 minutes ago

UN expert slams 'appallingly high' poverty rates i ..

25 minutes ago

Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Turk organize big protes ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistani nation stands with Chinese brethren in b ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes no ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.