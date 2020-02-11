UrduPoint.com
University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Organizes Capacity Building Training Workshop For Ostrich Farmers

Tue 11th February 2020

The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department organized a capacity-building training workshop for registered ostrich farmers of Punjab in Ravi campus Pattoki on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ):The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department organized a capacity-building training workshop for registered ostrich farmers of Punjab in Ravi campus Pattoki on Tuesday. Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid chaired the workshop and sought suggestion, issues & challenges an technical output from ostrich farmers for the uplift of ostrich farming in Punjab while UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof Dr Athar Mahmood, Project Director Dr Talha Sajjad Yazdani and a large number of registered ostrich farmers from different districts of Punjab were present.

On the occasion, the Secretary Livestock said that it was direly needed to create awareness among general public regarding the nutritional value of ostrich meat for the benefit of human body. He said the livestock department's disease diagnostics laboratories and staff were actively working to provide all maximum veterinary services of treatment to ostrich farming community in 36 different districts of Punjab.

He assured that Livestock Department would provide its full support to the ostrich farming community.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that in future, it was expected that meat export would open with China which would rapidly boost the ostrich farming in Pakistan and its farming community would get maximum benefits. He said the UVAS would impart best training practices to professional staff of Livestock Department for their capacity building.

He said the UVAS University Diagnostics Lab UDL and Livestock Department diagnostics labs jointly providing disease diagnostics facilities to stakeholders for the welfare of their animals and maximum people were getting benefits from the UVAS labs. He said, "We need to explore alternative agriculture products for making of ostrich feed formulation to reduce the cost of farmers".

During the training workshop, experts Dr Talha Sajjad and Dr Shabbir Shaheen also delivered lectures to farmers on ostrich bird, its meat and economical appraisal of ostrich farming and benefits of ostrichproducts.

Later, ostrich farmers visited modal ostrich of UVAS.

