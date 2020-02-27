University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences arranges workshop on Equine Sonography

The department of Veterinary Surgery and Pet Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Lahore Polo and Country Club (LPCC) arranged a two-day national workshop on 'Equine Sonography and Basic Farriery' at the UVAS Veterinary Academy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):The department of Veterinary Surgery and Pet Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Lahore Polo and Country Club (LPCC) arranged a two-day national workshop on 'Equine Sonography and Basic Farriery' at the UVAS Veterinary Academy.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates among the participants and resource persons.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chairman Prof Dr Asim Khalid, Dr Shehla Gul Bokhari, Pedro Emiliano, who is an expert of equine farriery from Argentina, were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said the UVAS was working actively on health and treatment of animals and adopting the latest techniques and methodologies.

He added such workshops were important for capacity building of young veterinarians.

Prof Dr Asim Khalid spoke about the workshop objectives.