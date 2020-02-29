University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences holds awareness seminar on Rabies

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Rabies Free Pakistan Initiative organised a seminar on 'Rabies Awareness and Current Status in Pakistan' here Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Rabies Free Pakistan Initiative organised a seminar on 'Rabies Awareness and Current Status in Pakistan' here Friday.

Team Leader of Neglected Zoonotic Diseases Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases, World Health Organization Dr Bernadette Abela-Ridder chaired the inaugural session of the seminar.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Head of Infectious Diseases Department Indus Hospital Karachi DrNaseemSalahuddin, Dr Muhammad Ans Afzal,Dr Hassan Mushtaq and a large number of faculty members and students were also present.

Later, Prof Rabbani distributed shields among the resource persons.