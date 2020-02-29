UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Holds Awareness Seminar On Rabies

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:23 AM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences holds awareness seminar on Rabies

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Rabies Free Pakistan Initiative organised a seminar on 'Rabies Awareness and Current Status in Pakistan' here Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Rabies Free Pakistan Initiative organised a seminar on 'Rabies Awareness and Current Status in Pakistan' here Friday.

Team Leader of Neglected Zoonotic Diseases Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases, World Health Organization Dr Bernadette Abela-Ridder chaired the inaugural session of the seminar.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Head of Infectious Diseases Department Indus Hospital Karachi DrNaseemSalahuddin, Dr Muhammad Ans Afzal,Dr Hassan Mushtaq and a large number of faculty members and students were also present.

Later, Prof Rabbani distributed shields among the resource persons.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore World University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

29 minutes ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

29 minutes ago

Erdogan, Trump agree on steps to avoid 'humanitari ..

29 minutes ago

Factory Blast Kills 3 People, Injures 30 More in N ..

34 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General to Address Escalation in Syri ..

34 minutes ago

Researchers announce progress in developing an acc ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.