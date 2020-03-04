University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore holds Int' l workshop

The Department of Pathology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Charles Louis Davis and Samuel WesleyThompson DVM Foundation,United States of America (USA), arranged the second international three-day workshop on "Mechanism of Disease and Poultry Pathology" at the city campus on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):The Department of Pathology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Charles Louis Davis and Samuel WesleyThompson DVM Foundation,United States of America (USA), arranged the second international three-day workshop on "Mechanism of Disease and Poultry Pathology" at the city campus on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates and shields among participants and resource persons.

Prof Dr Corrie Brown from University of Georgia, USA, Senior Pathologist/Scientist Dr Tanja Zabka were the resource persons of workshop while Chairman Department of Pathology Prof Dr Asim Aslam, Dr Asim Mahmood Khan and a number of stakeholders/professionals from poultry industry, faculty members and postgraduate students from across the country attended the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that the workshop provided a golden opportunity to faculty and students to learn the latest knowledge and skills about poultry pathology from international experts.

He urged the participants to apply in the field of knowledge which learnt during the workshop and also share the same with fellow professional and students.

He assured the organizers of his support for such useful activities for capacity building and skills enhancement of professionals.

The workshop focused on the pathogenesis of disease in various body systems, ending with case-based reviews of specific poultry diseases to include mechanisms and pathogenesis.

Various aspects related to understanding of the basic mechanisms in disease development, identification and description of gross and microscopic lesions and establishing a necropsy-based diagnosis of a disease condition were covered during the workshop.

Experts delivered lectures on introduction, fundamental principles of gross pathology, disturbance of circulation, cell injury and necrosis, inflammation and inflammatory cellidentification, disturbance of growth, practical necropsy training, review of packagingand report writing and poultry disease scenarios, etc.