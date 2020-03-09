UrduPoint.com
University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Holds Seminar On "Women Entrepreneurship, Opportunities & Challenges"

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a seminar on "Women Entrepreneurship, Opportunities and Challenges" in connection with International Woman Day here on Monday.

Member Provincial Assembly Punjab Ms Sadia Sohail Rana presided over the concluding session of the seminar.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chairperson Child Protection Welfare Bureau Ms Sara Ahmad, Head of Entrepreneurship Club UCPMs Amna Rizwan and others spoke on the occasion.

The speaker highlighted the importance of the Day, role of woman in economic development, woman entrepreneurship, opportunities and challenges, generation equality, creating impact & learning, self-actualization a journey to self-empowerment of woman and success stories, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Sadia Sohail Rana said the man and woman both were part and parcel of the society and it was direly needed that they work collectively for the betterment of society and empowerment of woman in every walk of life.

She advised students to work hard with full of dedication and face hardships of life with courage because a strong woman could create a strong family through her undaunted abilities. She lauded the role of UVAS and shared her past memories and journey of her political career and struggles.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that women were provided equal rights at the UVAS and they were always encouraged to equally participate in various departmental activities.

He mentioned 44 percent UVAS strengths of female students, 36 women were working in administration on various posts and 44 female faculty members were teaching in different departments of UVAS.

Earlier, Ms Sadia Sohail Rana along with Pro VC Prof Dr Masood Rabbani took a round of stalls set up byvarious organisations to showcase their products regarding start up of new businesses for the empowermentof woman.

