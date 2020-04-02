UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Hold Video Conference On COVID-19 Emergency Challenges

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:50 AM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences hold video conference on COVID-19 emergency challenges

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged two separates consultative stakeholder video conferences on challenges of efficient food supply, chain of dairy, poultry and meat in Punjab during COVID-19 emergency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged two separates consultative stakeholder video conferences on challenges of efficient food supply, chain of dairy, poultry and meat in Punjab during COVID-19 emergency.

The widely attended video meet at its city campus was presided over by Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak and focused on issues, challenges which affect livestock sector. Experts sought recommendation/suggestions and technical inputs from stakeholders for formulation of policies and plans for smooth supply chain, especially during COVID-19 emergency while protecting farmers interests as well.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur, Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid, Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan and many stakeholders from public and private dairy, meat and poultry sectors across Punjab, academicians, researchers and officials from Livestock Department participated in the meeting through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sardar Dareshak supported various suggestions of the participants and said his department had a vital role in the continuity of supply chain in country, especially during lockdown.

Prof Nasim Ahmad said that there should be special relief for livestock sector in Prime Minister`s Relief Package.

Furthermore,he emphasized that a think tank,such as UVAS must suggest how to safeguard rights of all the stakeholders starting from small farmers to corporate farmers with a balanced and prudent approach.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer urged livestock department to start a media campaign for awareness of general public that milk, meat and eggs consumption significantly helped in giving boost to the immune system.

An open discussion was held by all the participants and it was recommended that the import of milk powder ,especially skimmed milk powder in the country should be banned immediately to safeguard local dairy industry. Furthermore, it was recommended that feed mills, franchises and livestock products related retail shops should be allowed to remain open by government currently from 9 am to 8pm.

Related Topics

Lahore Import Education Punjab Bahawalpur Tank University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Cholistan Media All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

1 hour ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

Putin Discusses Oil Prices Drop With Concerned Par ..

13 minutes ago

Moldova Cancels Victory Day Celebrations Due to CO ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.