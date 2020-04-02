University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences hold video conference on COVID-19 emergency challenges

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged two separates consultative stakeholder video conferences on challenges of efficient food supply, chain of dairy, poultry and meat in Punjab during COVID-19 emergency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged two separates consultative stakeholder video conferences on challenges of efficient food supply, chain of dairy, poultry and meat in Punjab during COVID-19 emergency.

The widely attended video meet at its city campus was presided over by Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak and focused on issues, challenges which affect livestock sector. Experts sought recommendation/suggestions and technical inputs from stakeholders for formulation of policies and plans for smooth supply chain, especially during COVID-19 emergency while protecting farmers interests as well.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur, Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid, Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan and many stakeholders from public and private dairy, meat and poultry sectors across Punjab, academicians, researchers and officials from Livestock Department participated in the meeting through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sardar Dareshak supported various suggestions of the participants and said his department had a vital role in the continuity of supply chain in country, especially during lockdown.

Prof Nasim Ahmad said that there should be special relief for livestock sector in Prime Minister`s Relief Package.

Furthermore,he emphasized that a think tank,such as UVAS must suggest how to safeguard rights of all the stakeholders starting from small farmers to corporate farmers with a balanced and prudent approach.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer urged livestock department to start a media campaign for awareness of general public that milk, meat and eggs consumption significantly helped in giving boost to the immune system.

An open discussion was held by all the participants and it was recommended that the import of milk powder ,especially skimmed milk powder in the country should be banned immediately to safeguard local dairy industry. Furthermore, it was recommended that feed mills, franchises and livestock products related retail shops should be allowed to remain open by government currently from 9 am to 8pm.