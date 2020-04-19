UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Lab Begins Coronavirus Tests

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 12:18 AM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences lab begins coronavirus tests

The Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory for Emerging Pathogens of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has begun conducting diagnostic tests for coronavirus (COVID-19).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ):The Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory for Emerging Pathogens of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has begun conducting diagnostic tests for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The UVAS lab successfully processed the first batch of 205 coronavirus suspected samples, received from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited the laboratory, inspected the testing process and appreciated Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, chairman Department of Microbiology, and his team over their contribution to the national cause.

Prof Nasim said that UVAS was committed to contributing to the diagnostic process and enhancing the government efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier, the Punjab governor had inaugurated the lab to enhance the disease diagnostic capabilities of the provincial government. The Punjab Healthcare Commission evaluated the laboratory and approved it for the COVID-19 testing.

Related Topics

Lahore Governor Punjab University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

15 minutes ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

15 minutes ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

51 minutes ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

18 minutes ago

U.S. looking at pulling back Afghanistan-based CIA ..

18 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches new app ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.