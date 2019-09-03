UrduPoint.com
University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Holds Stakeholders Meeting To Review FONCE-2019 Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:43 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ):The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Food Scientists and Technologists (PSFST) on Tuesday organised a meeting of stakeholders on pre-arrangements of 'International Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo (FONCE-2019)'.

Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the meeting and reviewed preparations/arrangements for the upcoming Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo with the theme of "Innovations and Partnerships in Food Systems for Zero Hunger". The event will be held on November 28-30, 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Pasha said the Punjab Government had taken many initiatives in the development of food sector and promoting food safety culture to improve the nutrition indicators.

He said, food sector had a huge potential and have very much opportunities for professionals and entrepreneurs. He said the UVAS would provide its full support for making result-oriented successful conference and its door open for the assistance of professionals and researchers.

(PSFST) President Dr Masood Butt said the conference would bring national and international scientists, experts and stakeholders to a single platform for sharing their experiences and innovative knowledge in recent development and scientific advancement in the field of food science and nutrition.

He also sought suggestions and recommendations from the participants to make this event successful.

The conference consist of different technical and oral sessions, which would cover the areas including Challenges in Public Health Nutrition, Food Safety and Quality, Maternal, Infant and Child Nutrition, Food Fortification and Hidden Hunger, Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods, Clinical Nutrition, Disease management through Nutrition, Personalized Nutrition, Food Service Management, Innovations in Food Science and Technology and Improving Nutrition through Multi-sectoral approaches Vice Chancellor University of the Gambia Prof Dr Faqir Muhammad Anjum, Director General Punjab Forensics Science Agency Dr Ashraf Tahir, President (PSFST) Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Chief of Nutrition/SUN Focal Person Aslam Shaheen while other representatives from dairy and food industries, media industry, researchers and professionals from public and private sectors, UVAS faculty members were present in the meeting.

