University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Job Fair To Be Held On 30th

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:39 AM

University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences job fair to be held on 30th

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore will hold an annual job fair on January 30 in the City Campus Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore will hold an annual job fair on January 30 in the City Campus Lahore.

More than 40 companies related to dairy, poultry and pharmaceutical sectors from all over the country will set up their stalls in the fair.

Different NGO`s and career counseling organizations will also be a part of the event to provide consultancy regarding internship, career counseling and will also provide job opportunities to students and graduates.

