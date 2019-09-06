UrduPoint.com
University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Reviews Arrangements For Int'l Food & Nutrition Moot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:35 AM

University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences reviews arrangements for Int'l Food & Nutrition moot

The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Food Scientists and Technologists (PSFST), held a meeting of stakeholders to review arrangements for the upcoming International Food and Nutrition conference

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the meeting and reviewed preparations for the conference and expo under the theme of "Innovations and Partnerships in Food Systems for Zero Hunger".

The event will be held on Nov 28-30.Vice-Chancellor University of Gambia Prof Dr Faqir Muhammad Anjum, Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency Dr Ashraf Tahir, President PSFST Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Chief of Nutrition/SUN Focal Person Aslam Shaheen and others representatives from dairy and food industries, media industry, researchers and professionals from public and private sectors, as well as UVAS faculty members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Pasha said that the Punjab government had taken many initiatives for development of the food sector and promoting food safety culture to improve nutrition indicators.

He said that the food sector had a huge potential and opportunities for professionals and entrepreneurs.

He said that UVAS would provide its full support for making of result-oriented successful conference.

