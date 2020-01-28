University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) annual job fair on Jan 30

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ):Directorate of University Advancement & Financial Aid of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) is organizing annual job fair-2020 on January 30, in the city campus.

According to spokesperson, more than 40 companies related to dairy, poultry and pharmaceutical sectors from all over the country will set up their stalls in the fair.

Different NGOs and career counseling organizations will also be the part of the event in order to provide consultancy regarding internship and career counseling. They will also provide job opportunities to students and graduates.