University Of Wah (UW) Hosted 3rd Alumni Reunion
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The University of Wah (UW) recently hosted its 3rd Alumni Reunion, showcasing the institution's academic accomplishments and providing a platform for alumni to network and build lasting connections.
The event, held on Wednesday, featured a range of literary activities and was attended by Prof. Dr.
Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor of UW, who delivered an inspiring speech.
The Director of the alumni association and distinguished alumni also shared their insights and experiences.
Vice Chancellor-UW presented shields to the alumni core body, and the event was sponsored by Hope Groups, Islamabad, Tagine Marketing, Islamabad, and Wirasat.com, Global Study Linkers.
APP/ajq/378
