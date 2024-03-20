Open Menu

University Of Wah (UW) Hosted 3rd Alumni Reunion

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM

University of Wah (UW) hosted 3rd Alumni Reunion

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The University of Wah (UW) recently hosted its 3rd Alumni Reunion, showcasing the institution's academic accomplishments and providing a platform for alumni to network and build lasting connections.

The event, held on Wednesday, featured a range of literary activities and was attended by Prof. Dr.

Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor of UW, who delivered an inspiring speech.

The Director of the alumni association and distinguished alumni also shared their insights and experiences.

Vice Chancellor-UW presented shields to the alumni core body, and the event was sponsored by Hope Groups, Islamabad, Tagine Marketing, Islamabad, and Wirasat.com, Global Study Linkers.

APP/ajq/378

