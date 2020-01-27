UrduPoint.com
University Organizes Literary Session

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

University organizes Literary Session

Sargodha University organized Monday a literary session to discuss at length the personality and literary work of renowned bilingual writer and poet Harris Khalique

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Sargodha University organized Monday a literary session to discuss at length the personality and literary work of renowned bilingual writer and poet Harris Khalique.

Besides Khalique, who is also the Secretary General of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), former Deputy Accountant General of Pakistan Sheraz Haider, and seasoned journalist Sabookh Syed were also among the panelists.

Sheraz Haider, while speaking about the life and work of Harris Khalique, said that since Harris hails from the heterogeneous society of Karachi, therefore, his literary work is full of diversity and heterogeneity. "Harris' Nazam revolves around common man and depicts its sufferings and joys," he added.

He further said that Harris' literature is nothing all about social stratification, but it also engulfs love and harmony.

Sabookh Syed was of the opinion that poetry is the artistic representation of human thoughts and dreams, and of tragedies a society goes through. It reflects and regulates human emotions beyond the limits of time and space while standing beside the oppressed.

"It is commendable that Haris always challenged the deleterious ideas and values prevailing in the society and produced a literature that opposes the dominating practice of putting human thought in chains.

Instead of producing market-oriented content that sells cheap dreams and attracts youth the most, Haris attempts to rebuild the basis of character and consciousness," he further said.

While commenting about his work and inspirations, Harris said that he tried to give voice to the agonies of Karachi city, as he has witnessed the 'city of lights' drowning into the darks.

Art acts in opposition to the power and its impact lasts for longer period of time as in the case of Manto's work, which is quite relevant even today, he said, adding that artist, in one way or other, challenges the prevailing norms and raises voice against the vicious circle where the mighty gets mightier and the weak gets weaker by every passing day.

The renowned poet recommended the students of literature to read more, as for him, reading is way better than writing. "Reading exposes us to other styles, ideas and forms of writing. It enables us to learn about writings better than our own and helps us to improve," he concluded.

The session was attended by Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, Director PICS Dr Fazalur Rahman, Chairman Department of urdu and Oriental Languages, and a large number of students from various departments. The talk was followed by an interactive Q&A session.

