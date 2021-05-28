UrduPoint.com
University Professor Dies, Six Others Hurt In Road Mishap

Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

University professor dies, six others hurt in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A university professor was killed while six others including women and kids sustained injuries due to collision between passenger bus and high roof van at Multan road.

According to details, a high roof passenger van was going to Multan from Vehari when suddenly it collided with over speeding passenger bus coming from Multan near 88/WB Garha Morr.

As a result, agriculture university Burewala campus professor Ayab Farzund died on the spot while six others sustained injuries.

The four injured were shifted to local hospital while two critical injured were shifted to District headquarters hospital Vehari.

