University seminar (two- Hyderabad)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Focal person of Sindh University Campus Mirpurkhas Prof. Dr. Imamuddin Khoso Monday said that Paigham-e-Pakistan was the national narrative to counter violence, extremism and terrorism.

This narrative was launched on January 16, 2018 and agreed upon by the people from all school of thoughts, Ulema, civil society, religious and political parties as complete code of life, he said.

"It is our national duty to propagate Paigham-e-Pakistan in every corners of the country for the promotion of peace, harmony and prosperity', he emphasized.

He said that it was the time for the state and government to provide employment opportunities to the youth of Sindh in a peaceful and prosperous environment.

"The role of youth in the development and growth is important. Pakistan can only proper when the new generation will come up with patriotic vision and toil & try to seek various skills to serve the country in any form", he said.

The Director Sindh University's Pakistan Study Centre Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar said that the University of Sindh felt proud to host the seminar under the theme of Paigham-e-Pakistan Program (National Narrative of Islamic Republic of Pakistan).

He said that the conduct of various scholarly, cultural and recreational events under Paigham-e-Pakistan were key to eradicate all kinds of hatred from our society and a way forward on the path of peace, progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

The Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi talked solely on the second part of the topic of seminar "Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan" (Daughters of Pakistan). She said that she was a daughter of Pakistan and had been contributing for her country by imparting higher education at the university.

She highlighted the role of women in the development of the province and called for facilitating the introduction of necessary programs, services and exposures for the talented youth especially girl students of the University of Sindh.

She expressed the hope that the event would offer new perspectives for further deliberation for sustainable streamlining of the youth of province for social cohesion and national integration.

Among others, Marvi Awan, Dr Irfan Shaikh and Dr Farhan Zeb Khaskheli also spoke on the occasion.