University Senate approves reviewed budgets of ICU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The 15th Senate meeting of Islamia College University (ICU) chaired by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Tuesday approved reviewed budgets of the university for years 2019-20 and 2020-21.

On the occasion, Senate meeting was told about details of inquiry report compiled by the Governor Inspection Team regarding irregularities in appointments. The meeting also decided to refer proposed amendments for upgradation of employees' scale to relative committee of Higher education Commission for consideration.

Participants of the meeting also discussed minutes of 10th, 11th and 12th senate meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor called for collective efforts to educate the youth in modern disciplines of science and technology. He said that all the universities including ICU should take steps to resolve their financial problems.

KP Governor said that significance of educational institutions could not be undermined in the existing scenario and added that our educational institutions must endeavor to produce youth, capable to meet challenges of current world.