Open Menu

University Sports Gala Starts From 9th

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM

University sports gala starts from 9th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The University of Sargodha is set to host its 23rd sports Gala 2025, with the inauguration ceremony scheduled to take place on April 9 at the University cricket Stadium.

The ceremony will be attended by Provincial Minister for Law and Communication Sohaib Ahmad Bharth as the chief guest. Other esteemed guests include Members of the Provincial Assembly, Sardar Asim Sher Mekan, Safdar Sahi, and Taimur Baloch, along with Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof.

Dr. Qaisar Abbas.

The event will feature a range of activities, including a fireworks display, a horse dance performance, and a guard of honor ceremony for the chief guest. Additionally, a tug-of-war competition will be held between two faculties of the university, and an exhibition kabaddi match will be played between teams from the Higher education Commission and Punjab.

The university has formed various committees to ensure the success of the event, under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas.

Recent Stories

Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Ec ..

Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Economic Development Minister

6 minutes ago
 CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadersh ..

CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..

36 minutes ago
 Palestinians stage general strike in protest again ..

Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in D ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December

51 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy explores strengthening coopera ..

Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Swe ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden

1 hour ago
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology ..

Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow

2 hours ago
 MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Mark ..

MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award

2 hours ago
 Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property right ..

Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..

2 hours ago
 Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-st ..

Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan