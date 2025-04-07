University Sports Gala Starts From 9th
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The University of Sargodha is set to host its 23rd sports Gala 2025, with the inauguration ceremony scheduled to take place on April 9 at the University cricket Stadium.
The ceremony will be attended by Provincial Minister for Law and Communication Sohaib Ahmad Bharth as the chief guest. Other esteemed guests include Members of the Provincial Assembly, Sardar Asim Sher Mekan, Safdar Sahi, and Taimur Baloch, along with Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof.
Dr. Qaisar Abbas.
The event will feature a range of activities, including a fireworks display, a horse dance performance, and a guard of honor ceremony for the chief guest. Additionally, a tug-of-war competition will be held between two faculties of the university, and an exhibition kabaddi match will be played between teams from the Higher education Commission and Punjab.
The university has formed various committees to ensure the success of the event, under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas.
