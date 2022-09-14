UrduPoint.com

University Student Crushed To Death

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 07:02 PM

University student crushed to death

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A university student was crushed to death while his friend was injured by a speedy dumper on Taxila- Khanpur road near engineering university in the limits of Taxila Police station.

Police sources said that Kamran Ali a student of engineering university along with his friend was on motorcycle when the speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed over him resultantly died on the spot.

The injured was taken to THQ hospital from where he was shifted to Rawalpindi due to critical injuries.

The driver of dumper managed to escape from the scene.

