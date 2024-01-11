University student killed in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) A university student was crushed to death in a collision between a motorcycle and a bus near Sewra Chowk here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 24-year-old Farheen Fatima d/o Allah Dita resident of Shujabad was going to university on a motorcycle along with his brother when the bus of Multan Women University hit the motorcycle near Sewra Chowk.

The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue of Nishtar Hospital, however, the police started an investigation.