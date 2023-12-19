University student meets accidental death because of stray dog

A student of Sindh University's International Relations (IR) department lost his life in a road accident while trying to prevent his motorbike from hitting a stray dog

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A student of Sindh University's International Relations (IR) department lost his life in a road accident while trying to prevent his motorbike from hitting a stray dog.

According to Jamshoro police, the accident happened on Tuesday on Bypass road when the deceased student, Sajid Ali Buledi, was travelling from Qasimabad to the university.

The police said Buledi's bike fell over the road while trying to avoid striking the dog and he sustained a fatal head injury which claimed his life.

He was shifted in a critical condition to Liaquat University Hospital where he breathed his last.

