Open Menu

University Student Meets Accidental Death Because Of Stray Dog

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2023 | 09:27 PM

University student meets accidental death because of stray dog

A student of Sindh University's International Relations (IR) department lost his life in a road accident while trying to prevent his motorbike from hitting a stray dog

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A student of Sindh University's International Relations (IR) department lost his life in a road accident while trying to prevent his motorbike from hitting a stray dog.

According to Jamshoro police, the accident happened on Tuesday on Bypass road when the deceased student, Sajid Ali Buledi, was travelling from Qasimabad to the university.

The police said Buledi's bike fell over the road while trying to avoid striking the dog and he sustained a fatal head injury which claimed his life.

He was shifted in a critical condition to Liaquat University Hospital where he breathed his last.

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Police Student Road Road Accident Jamshoro Qasimabad From

Recent Stories

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies ..

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies to China: Minister of Commerce ..

44 minutes ago
 LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

46 minutes ago
 Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 2 ..

Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 20

46 minutes ago
 PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochi ..

PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochistan's flood-hit families, rec ..

46 minutes ago
 Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

46 minutes ago
 Paracha resigns as MD of PBM to participate in ele ..

Paracha resigns as MD of PBM to participate in elections

41 minutes ago
Pakistan's envoy to EU calls on Czech counterpart

Pakistan's envoy to EU calls on Czech counterpart

41 minutes ago
 President urges enhanced cooperation as envoys of ..

President urges enhanced cooperation as envoys of multiple nations present diplo ..

41 minutes ago
 FBISE organizes first sports gala for special chil ..

FBISE organizes first sports gala for special children

41 minutes ago
 Sporting arms manufacturing unit discusses uplift ..

Sporting arms manufacturing unit discusses uplift of sector with KP Minister

34 minutes ago
 PCJCCI suggests export of Pakistani honey

PCJCCI suggests export of Pakistani honey

43 minutes ago
 DC Pishin for safety arrangements in view of possi ..

DC Pishin for safety arrangements in view of possible heavy rains, snowfall

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan