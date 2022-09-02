University students being educated on disaster management preparedness

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Disaster Management Cell (DMC) at Malir University of Science and Technology is imparting awareness among the university students regarding various kinds of disasters and possible response to prepare them cope with any disaster.

The students are being imparted training at the grass-root level in vulnerable areas, said a statement on Friday.

Different awareness sessions on basic training skills, risk assessments, regular mock drills, exercises, and rehearsals are parts of the program.

Addressing the occasion, Head of Public Health Department Dr Syeda Sadaf Akber discussed various types of disasters and their risk assessments, preparedness, recovery, rehabilitation with counseling, infectious diseases, and reconstruction of their hopes along with homes.