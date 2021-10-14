The Rawalpindi Arts Council on Thursday organized an event for students who had completed their internship from the Directorate General of Public Relations(DGPR), Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Arts Council on Thursday organized an event for students who had completed their internship from the Directorate General of Public Relations(DGPR), Rawalpindi.

Addressing the function, Media Convener Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rana Sohail said that women journalists in the media have also demonstrated their professionalism.

Moreover, working side-by-side with male journalists they have proved that they can face all challenges.

"Providing opportunities for women to work in all walks of life is a priority of PTI government," he said.

Director Coordination Hamid Javed Awan said that DGPR was playing a significant role in promoting the government in the media with the help of its field offices across the province.

Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that all the students who have completed the internship can participate in various courses in Rawalpindi Arts.

He said that there was no substitute for hard work and competence while hard work was essential for success in any field.

Later, certificates were distributed among the students on completion of the internship.

Communication and Fine Arts students from Fatima Jinnah Women's University, Allama Iqbal Open University and Kohat University have completed two months internship from DGPR.