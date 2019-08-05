University students make human chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Hundreds of students made a human chain at the University of Sialkot main campus on Monday to express solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Hundreds of students made a human chain at the University of Sialkot main campus on Monday to express solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Students and teachers held a walk while holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

They also chanted anti-India slogans.

The students condemned large-scale violations of human rights by the occupant Indian Army in the held Valley.

University's Chief Executive Officer Rehan Younas and Chairman Faisal Manzur said that early peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue had now become crucial for peace in the Subcontinent.