University Students To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:57 PM

Dow University of Health Sciences(DUHS) here on Friday announced to hold an inter-university event aimed at expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir on August 29

DUHS Director for Sports, Prof. Syed Mukarram Ali sharing details of the event said students from 13 different universities of the country have been invited to participate in the program.

Titled as "Shaeh Rug," the jugular vein which the valley is for Pakistan, it was said to include a master parliamentary debate on the subject in particular perspective of global situation and associated challenges for developing world.

The debate was said to be followed by a declamation contest,national song, poster making and tableaus competition - each focused on the plight and struggle of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

