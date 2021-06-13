University to be established in Khanewal to promote higher education: Gardezi

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi Sunday said that a university would be established soon in the district to promote higher education.

Talking to newly elected body of Khanewal Press Club here, the provincial minister stated that the government was employing all possible resources to improve living standard of masses.

The practical steps have been taken in field of education, health, agriculture, industry and some other sectors.

Gardezi stated that media was an important pillar of society. The problems of media persons would be resolved on priority basis. He congratulated newly elected Khanewal Press Club President Sajid Perveze and General Secretary Rana Saleem. On this occasion, a warm welcome was given to the provincial minister by the local media persons.