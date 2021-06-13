UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University To Be Established In Khanewal To Promote Higher Education: Gardezi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:30 PM

University to be established in Khanewal to promote higher education: Gardezi

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi Sunday said that a university would be established soon in the district to promote higher education.

Talking to newly elected body of Khanewal Press Club here, the provincial minister stated that the government was employing all possible resources to improve living standard of masses.

The practical steps have been taken in field of education, health, agriculture, industry and some other sectors.

Gardezi stated that media was an important pillar of society. The problems of media persons would be resolved on priority basis. He congratulated newly elected Khanewal Press Club President Sajid Perveze and General Secretary Rana Saleem. On this occasion, a warm welcome was given to the provincial minister by the local media persons.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Agriculture Khanewal Sunday Media All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

2 hours ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

3 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

3 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.