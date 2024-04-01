University Wensam School, College’s role lauded in promotion of quality education

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah has lauded the role of University Wensam school and College operating in the area for providing quality education to students.

He was speaking at a tree plantation campaign and the annual results ceremony of the University Wensam School and College operating under the Gomal University.

A large number of students, parents and staff including Dr. Mohammad Naimatullah Babar, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, along with Additional Registrar Zahid Shah, Director of Admissions and Affiliations Riaz Ahmed Bettani, and other faculty members.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah emphasized the importance of providing students with the best educational environment and faculty attention.

He said that the students were ambassadors of the institution and urged them to excel in academics while contributing positively to society, adding that the University Wensam School and College was playing an effective role in this regard.

Principal of University Wensam School and College Professor Dr. Fatah Khan Suleman Khel extended congratulations to successful students and their parents.

He also encouraged students who did not secure positions and expressed optimism that with diligence, they too would achieve success in the future.

Speaking on behalf of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Professor Naimatullah Babar, and Director of Admissions and Affiliations, Riaz Ahmed Bettani, emphasized the university's dual focus on academic excellence and character development. They encouraged students to serve their nation with integrity.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of awards to students who achieved positions.

Later, under the leadership of Principal Dr. Fatah Khan Suleman Khel, all guests participated in a tree plantation drive with the university's commitment to promoting a cleaner environment.

