University’s Role In Agriculture Development Lauded

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

University’s role in agriculture development lauded

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Prof. Dr Shakibullah has said the university is playing an effective role in agriculture development through the promotion of research-based knowledge among the students.

He expressed these views during a meeting with former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Tank Mehmood Bettani who called on him here on Thursday.

He said that modern challenges could be tackled only by promoting innovations and in this regard, he emphasized that creative thinking should be inculcated among students.

As part of such efforts, he said the university was introducing initiatives and modern techniques to enhance the shelf-life of fruits and vegetables which would help in mitigating food scarcity issues.

He said that under the team of agricultural experts, a strategy was being prepared to implement joint efforts of research; extension and academia at the national level so that agriculture could be developed on modern scientific lines and achieve food security.

He said that the country was facing challenges like climate change, and scarcity of water, which was having adverse effects on agriculture as well.

The former MPA Mehmood Bettani said the country was blessed with the best agricultural resources which needed to be explored for achieving national prosperity.

He said developing countries like Pakistan needed to adopt modern technology to catch up with the developed countries in terms of production per acre.

He also appreciated the vice chancellor for his effective role in the development of the Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan.

