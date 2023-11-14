Open Menu

University’s Role Lauded In Agriculture Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan Vice Chancellor Dr Professor Shakibullah has underlined the need for taking concrete measures to strengthen the agriculture sector to address challenges relating to food security.

He expressed these views while talking to the media here on Tuesday.

He said trained human resources would have to be provided in this regard, which was why the agriculture university was also focusing on promoting research-based education among students.

He emphasized the need to strengthen agriculture on modern lines and in this regard, new technologies would have to be introduced to propel the country towards progress based on knowledge-driven economies.

Dr Shakibullah highlighted the urgency of adapting agriculture to changing climatic conditions and other factors.

He also urged the teaching faculty to contribute their services towards agriculture development by enhancing students' capabilities to meet the requirements of the present day.

The Vice-Chancellor said that new degree programs were being launched after evaluating existing degree programs to meet international standards.

