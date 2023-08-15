Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Shakibullah on Tuesday underlined the need for starting more programs to enhance opportunities for students

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Shakibullah on Tuesday underlined the need for starting more programs to enhance opportunities for students.

He expressed these views while chairing a staff meeting which was attended by Registrar Abdul Basit Khan and other senior officials of university administration besides deans of all departments.

He said it was high time to launch more programs and start different diplomas in the University of Agriculture, to explore hidden talents of the youth and keep pace with the changing world.

In this regard, he asked the relevant authorities to meet the deficiencies and address all other important issues immediately so that new departments could be started soon.

He also directed to ensure provision of facilities for students in the relevant department besides imparting them quality education.

He said education was a key to development and every department of the university had to play a role to equip students with quality education while keeping in view modern day's challenges.