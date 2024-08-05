unjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani pays tribute to struggle, sacrifices of Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani expressed his solidarity with Kashmiri people, saying that August 5 is the darkest day in the history of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal, he strongly condemned the India's illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019 which changed the status of Kashmir. He said that August 5, not only exposed India's true face to the world but also the unabated atrocities committed against the Kashmiris became apparent to everyone.

The minister paid rich tribute to the struggle and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people.

He emphasized that India's actions are crime against humanity and a conspiracy to erase the identity of the Kashmiri nation. He highlighted that Occupied Kashmir has become the world's largest prison, but India's atrocities cannot weaken the Kashmiris' desire for freedom.

He underscored that the international community must listen to the voice of the Kashmiri people. He hoped that Kashmiri brothers and sisters will soon see the dawn of freedom. He reiterated that the Pakistanis stand firmly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue to provide moral, political, and diplomatic support to them on every forum.