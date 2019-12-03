UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Armed Men Shot Dead A Man In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:22 PM

Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Mill High School near Sariab area on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Mill High school near Sariab area on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as 45-year-old Abdul Rasool, resident of Pringabad area of Mustang district, was on way home when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was sent to native town after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Died Man SITE From

Recent Stories

Russia's Ryabkov Says Iran Nuclear Deal Unlikely t ..

4 minutes ago

US mother charged over hanging deaths of two child ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine, Russia sign oil transit deal for next dec ..

4 minutes ago

23 killed as fire engulfs Sudan factory

4 minutes ago

US May Use Sanction to Stop Nord Stream 2 - State ..

7 minutes ago

Nine in 10 EU Settlement Scheme Appeals to Stay in ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.