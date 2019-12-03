Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Mill High School near Sariab area on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead man at Mill High school near Sariab area on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as 45-year-old Abdul Rasool, resident of Pringabad area of Mustang district, was on way home when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was sent to native town after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.