Unknown armed men shot dead two person in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Unknown armed persons shot dead two person near Badini stop Quetta on Wednesday, Rescue sources said.

A wayfarer was also sustained injuries during the incident who was shiftedto Civil hospital, a private television channel reported.

Further investigation was underway.