Unknown armed outlaw allegedly abducted girl on gun point

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Six armed outlaws allegedly abducted a girl on gun point at Qasba Gurmani in limits of Mahmood Kot police station.

According to details, six unknown armed outlaws entered into a house of citizen namely Muhammed Ramzan resident of Gharbi basti Kot Addu and abducted his young daughter Salma Bibi on gun point.

The car which they were using went non functional while fleeing. Four outlaws along with abducted girl managed to flee while local people caught two outlaws and handed over to police.

Mahmood Kot police registered the case against the accused on the application of father of the girl and started search of the abducted girl.

The local people staged demonstration protest and demanded recovery of abducted girl as early as possible.