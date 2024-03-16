Open Menu

Unknown Armed Outlaw Allegedly Guns Down Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Unknown armed outlaw allegedly guns down woman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) An unknown armed outlaw shot at and allegedly killed a woman in the limits of Seeta Marri police station here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, an unidentified motorcyclist fatally shot a woman near a cattle market while they were en route to an unknown destination.

The assailant fled the scene following the shooting.

The rescue team shifted the body to Nishtar hospital in the presence of police. The deceased was identified as 44-year-old Razia Bibi W/o Asadullah resident of Cattle Market Bridge.

A heavy police contingent led by Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Circle New Multan Dr Anum Tajamul reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

APP/sak

