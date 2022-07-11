Unknown armed outlaws injure four people

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :At least four persons sustained injuries by the firing of unknown armed outlaws over barring them from consuming wine in Shah Jamal area.

According to Rescue officials, some unknown people came to a wooden saw and local people forbade them from consuming wine.

They left from there and came back in rickshaw and started firing.

As a result, two people sustained bullet injuries while two others hurt by hitting bricks.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to rural health center Shah Jamal.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Asif, Khadim Hussain, Shoukat Hussain and Abdul Ghafoor.