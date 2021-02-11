Unknown assailants abduct, abuse transgender in Peshawar

(@fidahassanain)

The incident has taken place in Faridabad police precinct that caused huge panic to the local transgender community which has urged action against the unknown assailants.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2021) In another horrific incident a transgender Naina was abducted and abused in Peshawar on Thursday.

The incident took place in Faridabad police precinct.

According to the sources, the some unknown assailants took Naina to an unidentified place where they cut her hair and subjected her to sexual abuse. Police failed to trace and arrest the culprits involved in the gruesome incident. The transgender community of Peshawar protested against the incident and urged authorities to look into the matter and ensure the provision of justice at the earliest.

On Tuesday, two transgendered were killed in Gujranwala. A large number of eunuchs have blocked GT Road and staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday after two transgender people were gunned down in Gujranwala.

The protesters chanted anti-police slogans and encircled the CCPO Gujranwala Office while demanding justice and arrest of the culprits involved in the fatal shooting.