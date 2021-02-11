UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Assailants Abduct, Abuse Transgender In Peshawar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:54 PM

Unknown assailants abduct, abuse transgender in Peshawar

The incident has taken place in Faridabad police precinct that caused huge panic to the local transgender community which has urged action against the unknown assailants.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2021) In another horrific incident a transgender Naina was abducted and abused in Peshawar on Thursday.

The incident took place in Faridabad police precinct.

According to the sources, the some unknown assailants took Naina to an unidentified place where they cut her hair and subjected her to sexual abuse. Police failed to trace and arrest the culprits involved in the gruesome incident. The transgender community of Peshawar protested against the incident and urged authorities to look into the matter and ensure the provision of justice at the earliest.

On Tuesday, two transgendered were killed in Gujranwala. A large number of eunuchs have blocked GT Road and staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday after two transgender people were gunned down in Gujranwala.

The protesters chanted anti-police slogans and encircled the CCPO Gujranwala Office while demanding justice and arrest of the culprits involved in the fatal shooting.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Police Road Faridabad Gujranwala

Recent Stories

107,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

26 minutes ago

OIC Condemns the Recent Blasts and Killings in Afg ..

30 minutes ago

Search operation for Ali Sadpara, other climbers o ..

45 minutes ago

Ninety Criminal Cases Opened After Recent Unauthor ..

45 minutes ago

Moscow Praises Biden White House for Not Tying Arm ..

46 minutes ago

Navalny to Return to Court for Hearing on Slander ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.