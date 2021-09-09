Unknown assailants attack mother, daughter with acid

Unknown assailants Thursday attacked a woman and her teenage daughter with acid in Daar city, said police

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants Thursday attacked a woman and her teenage daughter with acid in Daar city, said police.

lodging a report at Cantt police station, the victim woman, wife of Ghulam Sadiq, a resident of Chah Malik Wala, Daar city, said atleast five to six unknown people entered in her house and started beating her along with her teenage daughter.

During the assault, two of them attacked my daughter with acid and her face, arm, neck and chest had burnt, she added.

She said they had also made a video of the sad incident and managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.

Police registered a case under relevant laws and started search operation to arrest the culprits to bring them to justice.